Oak & Embers Tavern’s Pinecrest location was to close March 3.
According to the Cleveland Scene, owners Marc and Gretchen Garofoli said the Pinecrest location wasn’t a great fit – a fit made worse due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Marc Garofoli told the Cleveland Scene that the customers were great, but for a small business, it’s “hard to recover” from the impacts the pandemic have had on the restaurant and service industries.
The tavern’s locations at 8009 Mayfield Road in Chester Township, and at 7774 Darrow Road in Hudson will remain open.
Oak & Embers Tavern was at 311 Park Ave., Suite 133, in Orange.
Hours of other local locations are 11 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. Sunday through Saturday, closed on Mondays. Kitchen hours for Sunday through Thursday are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and until 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
