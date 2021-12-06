Oanest Bakery by Chaplais and Fahey, named after founders chef Maurice Chaplais and entrepreneur Logan Fahey, opened Nov. 8 at 1938 Euclid Ave. in the Cleveland State University Campus District.
Oanest Bakery used to be Bloom Bakery and Fahey Bakehouse – and will hold a similar social mission. Chaplais, who is a London-based bakery consultant, and Fahey, managing partner of Strongsville’s Fahey Group, helped establish Bloom Bakery. It opened in 2016 in partnership with Cleveland’s Towards Employment. As part of its mission, the business offered jobs to individuals with barriers to employment. In 2019, Bloom Bakery closed, and was reopened in fall 2020 as Fahey Bakehouse.
That venture later became Oanest Bakery. Its grand reopening celebration was on Nov. 30. The menu includes pastries, coffee, and breakfast and lunch options. It also offers corporate catering and wholesale services.
To learn more, visit oanestbakery.com.