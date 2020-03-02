Ohio City Galley’s last day of service Feb. 28. The four restaurant lunch-room style dining hall opened in fall 2018.
The venture would host four restaurants at a time, cycling them out every so often. The concepts that called Ohio City Galley home during it’s year-and-a-half run include: Sauce the City, Tinman, The Rice Shop, POCA, Pie2, and Grains and Greens. Sauce the City and Tinman had been part of the venture since it opened, with Pie2 and Grains and Greens coming in following the departure of The Rice Shop and POCA.
Ohio City Galley was at 1400 W. 25 St. in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood. It was owned by Pittsburgh’s Galley Group Inc., which has similar concepts in other cities.