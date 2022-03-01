The Flying Fig, a farm-to-table bistro in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood, will close after brunch service on March 6.
Owned by Karen Small at 2523 Market Ave., the closure was announced in a Facebook post on the restaurant’s page.
“I am profoundly grateful for the past 23 years at The Flying Fig,” Small wrote in the post. “I am proud to have been part of this vibrant, ever-changing neighborhood. It has been our privilege to be your gathering place and to host you for celebrations and ordinary days knowing we were giving you our very best. Your appreciation of us is meaningful beyond words. I also have profound gratitude for the entire team here at The Fig who made this restaurant a local treasure, beloved by many.
In its place, Small announced her intention to partner with Jill Davis, owner of Toast in Cleveland’s Gordon Square neighborhood, to open a new concept in the space at The Flying Fig. Details will come soon, with an anticipated opening of this summer. In addition, Small will open Juneberry Table at 3900 Lorain Ave. in Cleveland, which will be an all-day breakfast-focused restaurant.
“Change doesn’t always come easy but sometimes we discover a voice inside urging us to take a different direction,” the post read. “For me, that time is now. And I hope you will join us on this new adventure. Thank you for being part of our journey at The Flying Fig.”
