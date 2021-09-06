Ohio Pie Co logo

Ohio Pie Co. opened its second location Aug. 25 in the former Pizza Hut location at 19565 Detroit Road in Rocky River. It joins its flagship location at 1315½ Pearl Road in Brunswick.

The menu includes a build your own pizza section; a number of specialty pizzas including “The Heart of it All,” which is a deluxe pizza, and the “Firebird,” which is a buffalo chicken pizza; vegan specialty pizza; party bread; brunch pizza; and cookies. The pizza is prepared in the original “Ohio Style” of square slices.

Hours are 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

