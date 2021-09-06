Ohio Pie Co. opened its second location Aug. 25 in the former Pizza Hut location at 19565 Detroit Road in Rocky River. It joins its flagship location at 1315½ Pearl Road in Brunswick.
The menu includes a build your own pizza section; a number of specialty pizzas including “The Heart of it All,” which is a deluxe pizza, and the “Firebird,” which is a buffalo chicken pizza; vegan specialty pizza; party bread; brunch pizza; and cookies. The pizza is prepared in the original “Ohio Style” of square slices.
Hours are 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.