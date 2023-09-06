A new hot pot restaurant is coming to Coventry Village in Cleveland Heights in October.
Called One Pot Korean BBQ and Hot Pot, the restaurant owned by Hangchun Zheng will fill the space left behind by Taco Roosters at 1925 Coventry Road. The space will undergo a complete renovation, and will custom-build its interior and equipment.
Each table will be outfitted with a small grill where customers can cook their own food. Customers will be able to choose from several meats, seafoods and veggies for their hot pot, or choose a $29.99 endless option for hot pot or barbecue. It will also serve bubble tea and alcohol, like sake and soju.
Zheng also owns several other restaurants, including HC Way in Columbus, two Seafood Shake locations in Coventry and Strongsville, and Hell’s Fried Chicken in Cleveland’s Uptown district.
Taco Roosters closed in June after two years in the space, which was a former Panini’s Grill, Hyde Park Grille and Sal & Angelos. Zheng also operated Taco Roosters.