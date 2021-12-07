The Ohio Restaurant Association named Andy Piccolantonio as senior director of membership.
Piccolantonio, who spent 13 years with the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, is a former small business owner. He will be responsible for adding, retaining and serving member restaurants as the industry emerges from the pandemic, according to a release from ORA. As vice president of membership at the Ohio chamber, he oversaw a 50% increase in membership revenue and earned national awards for his work.
John Barker, president and CEO of the restaurant association, said in the release that Piccolantonio has “extensive association and member knowledge that will help us grow and make a bigger impact on the hospitality industry.”