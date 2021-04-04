The Original Popcorn House will open its first Ohio location this summer at Crocker Park in Westlake.
Located next to Jos A. Bank and across from Hyde Park Steakhouse at 24 Main St., construction will begin soon.
A locally owned location, The Original Popcorn House uses mushroom kernels popped in small batches, 100% pure coconut oil, premium white and cheddar cheeses and Belgian chocolate. Customers will be able to pick up more than 30 flavors on any given day, including traditional movie theater butter, dill pickle and peanut butter drizzle. Sizes vary, from single bags to party packs and gift tins. The shop will also serve other items like sea salt dark chocolate popcorn sundaes, frosted pralines and bear claw pastries.
“We didn’t know what we were missing until we tried The Original Popcorn House,” Lidia Saluan Richani, executive vice president of leasing for Stark Enterprises, said in a news release. “Their popcorn is truly out of this world, and our team knew they would be a perfect fit for Crocker Park for anyone looking to grab a snack, buy a gift or complete a perfect meal with dessert. We are thrilled to welcome them to Main Street.”