Pacific East Japanese Restaurant at 1763 Coventry Road in Cleveland Heights reopened March 23 after being closed for three months to take care of repairs and renovations following water damage.
The restaurant closed in December to make way for the now-remodeled dining room. The restaurant offers the same sushi bar experience as before its closure. The menu features up to 200 dishes and 30 kinds of Japanese sake. It accommodates up to 200 guests.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 10:30 p.m. Fridays; noon to 3 p.m. and 5 to 10:30 p.m. Saturdays; and 3 to 9:30 p.m. Sundays.
For more information, visit pacificeastcoventry88.com.