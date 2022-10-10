Paloma, a new restaurant by Zachary Ladner and Carl Quagliata, opened mid-September at 20041 Walker Road in Shaker Heights as part of the Van Aken District.
Specializing in contemporary Mexican cuisine, the restaurant seats 132 guests across 4,400-square-feet. There is also a 24-seat bar with an open kitchen led by chef de cuisine Kytana Bradley.
According to Cleveland Scene, Ladner describes Paloma as “taco-focused modern-Mexican.” The menu features vegetable, seafood and meat-based tacos, as well as fajita-style combos with chicken or beef and onions, peppers, guacamole and salsa. Tacos are sold by the pair and use freshly-made flour tortillas.
Hours are from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays.
To learn more about Paloma, visit palomavanaken.com.