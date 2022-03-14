Panera Bread took its mobile app feature that allows customers to have contactless dine-in service nationwide on Feb. 1.
Through the app, customers can order meals for plated service while on their way to the restaurant or after being seated. Once ordered, customers will receive an email/text or notification that their food is ready to be picked up at the counter.
The service is available in most cafes, with curbside, drive-thru, pickup and delivery already available at many locations. Orders will appear as regular dine-in orders for employees so they know not to package them as to-go orders.
“Panera is constantly innovating our technology to respond to the ever-shifting needs of our guests, and Contactless Dine-In is a great example; in fact, we sped up the national rollout to provide a solution for today’s guest concerns,” George Hanson, senior vice president, chief digital officer, at Panera Bread said in a Feb. 1 release. “Now, guests can avoid lines or shared devices and simply order from a quiet corner of the bakery-cafe. With options like curbside, rpu (rapid pickups), drive-thru and now contactless dine-in, our guests can order in a way that best suits their needs.”
Panera Bread has 2,118 locations in 48 states and Ontario, Canada.
For more information, visit panerabread.com.