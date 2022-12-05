Parallax Restaurant and Lounge at 2179 W. 11th St. in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood suddenly closed the first weekend of November.
According to Cleveland Scene, the closure was spurred by a walk out of its head chef, staffing issues and other issues within the business. Parallax is owned by Zack Bruell Restaurant Group, which was founded by local restaurateur Zack Bruell. It opened in 2004.
But according to a Nov. 12 email from Zack Bruell Restaurant Group, Bruell has plans to reopen Parallax “with a reimagined concept when the staffing volume meets his discerning standards.”
“Parallax, like most other restaurants today, is facing staffing issues,” the email said. “However, Bruell will not compromise on the level of service his restaurant provides. As a result, the fine dining eatery is temporarily closed.”
The email said that Bruell and his management team are working to overcome the issues, and when it reopens, the reimagined restaurant “will showcase new changes that underscore the Zack Bruell brand.”
“I will only operate a restaurant at the very highest standards that my restaurants have come to be known for,” Bruell said in the email. “I would rather close my doors than offer substandard service.”
Details will be released as they become available. Zack Bruell Restaurant Group also “apologizes for the inconvenience and looks forward to being up and running again with improvements to enhance diners’ culinary experience,” the email stated.