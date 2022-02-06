Parnell’s Pub at 12425 Cedar Road in Cleveland Heights is celebrating 25 years in the city in 2022.
Declan Synnott opened the business in 1997 and since then, his wife, Liz, and the Parnell family has moved locations, opened a Playhouse Square location in downtown Cleveland, welcomed two children, suffered the pitfalls of the pandemic and are now emerging to a new pub scene in 2022, according to news release.
The original Parnell’s Pub, now in Cedar Fairmount business district is celebrating their 25th anniversary.
Parnell’s will celebrate the month of February with a special event from Guinness, where you enjoy a Stoutie, get a selfie printed onto the head of your pint while enjoying the community and camaraderie.
With Broadway’s return to Playhouse Square, Parnell’s Pub at Playhouse will also celebrate a 10-year anniversary milestone this year.
For more information about Parnell’s, visit parnells.pub.