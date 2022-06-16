Pearl Asian Kitchen at 20060 Van Aken Blvd. in Shaker Heights will close its doors at the end of June after nearly 43 years in business.
Owner Rose Wong announced their intention to close in a June 7 Facebook post. She indicated her plans to retire, which has been “by far hardest” decision she’s made yet. She 25 years old when she opened the restaurant.
“Speaking for the Pearl, I never thought this day would come,” Wong wrote. “... Pearl’s final course will be served at the end of June this year.”
Pearl Asian Kitchen first opened as Pearl of the Orient in Shaker Heights in 1978. Before the construction of Van Aken District, it was located where the Market Hall side of the district is now. It then relocated to Shaker Plaza, still part of Van Aken District.
In the Facebook post, Wong thanked those who helped her restaurant last over four decades.
“Before we say goodbye, or zài jiàn, I would like to recognize all who helped make this banquet the ultimate feast to remember,” she wrote, referencing her family, the Ratner family who “saw in me the potential that I did not know exist,” restaurant staff and current location architects Ron Reed and Vince Leskosky.
“Last, but not least, my everlasting gratitude to this beautiful community we stumbled upon accidentally 43 years ago,” she wrote. “The incredible generosity you displayed through this pandemic is one of the reasons we are still standing today. You have given me the gift of lasting friendships. You have given my children an outstanding education. You have given my family and me fond memories that we would cherish for years to come. Mostly, you have given my life purpose.”
But the restaurant’s space will not stay empty long. 1899 Golf, a Canton-based indoor golf simulator and restaurant, received approval from the Shaker Heights board of zoning appeals and the city planning commission on the project’s interior design in May. According to its submission to the planning commission, the new concept will be 16,000-square-feet, which will also require several parking lot spaces and 4,000-square-feet from Pearl Asian Kitchen’s storefront. That space will become an open mezzanine area.
Schemer, Buckley, Mayfield, a Uniontown-based engineering consulting company, and architect Robert Buoaspina are working together on the project.
1899 Golf has locations Twinsburg and Canton.