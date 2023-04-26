Phoenix Coffee held its grand opening in a new location March 11 in Lakewood.
At 12501 Madison Ave., the original Phoenix Cafe opened in 1991 on Detroit Road, but closed in 2010.
Ivan Cardona, an employee-owner who has been with Phoenix for over eight years, said in a news release, “I’m excited to establish our new shop and bring our approach to coffee to Lakewood. It’s exciting to be part of such a diverse and eclectic neighborhood. I look forward to making our shop a destination for anyone who is looking for finely crafted and sourced coffee.”
Stephen Shaum, another employee-owner who has been with the shop for nine years, said the original space was where he had his “first locally roasted coffee. It was where I realized what coffee could be. That’s when I decided I wanted to work at a local cafe. It’s exciting to be in Lakewood (because) it gives us more continuity across the city.”
Hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. The 950-square-foot cafe offers the same menu as the five other Phoenix locations across Northeast Ohio, including espresso beverages, single-origin coffees, teas and seasonal menu items, as well as house-made cookies, brownies, pastries and other treats.
To learn more, visit phoenixcoffee.com.