Piada Italian Street Food has added a new piada offering for a limited time - the caprese piada.
The caprese piada features a creamy mozzarella, slow roasted yellow tomatoes, basil pesto, arugula and balsamic glaze. Like other piadas, customers can add their choice of protein. The mozzarella and yellow tomatoes are new to Piada’s menu, and can be added to other menu items.
Piada, which was founded in Columbus, has 49 locations in seven states.
Piada has locations in South Euclid, Mayfield Heights, Warrensville Heights, Parma and Rocky River.