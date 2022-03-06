Piada Italian Street Food, a fast-casual Italian chain based in Columbus, plans to open a location in Mayfield Heights.
City council approved the preliminary site plan at its Feb. 14 meeting for the restaurant at 6075 Mayfield Road, which previously housed Bruegger’s Bagels. Council also approved parking for 25 cars and the operation of a drive-thru at the site.
Piada Italian Street Food has 43 locations across six states, and specializes in create-your-own pastas or piadas. Customers can also order from an assortment of pre-made bowls and piadas, as well as salads, breads and desserts.
For more information, visit mypiada.com.