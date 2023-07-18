Piada Italian Street Food is now offering its Piada Stickscription.
Launched June 20, the subscription program allows customers to get a Piada stick and regular fountain drink with the purchase of an entree every day for $6.99 a month. Piada sticks are made out of dough and filled with parmesan cheese, and topped with cheese and served with a side of creamy parmesan dipping sauce.
If customers pre-pay a $30 one-time payment before the end of July, they will receive the same benefits as the regular Stickscription users through the end of 2023, as well as a T-shirt and keychain.
“Our fans have been asking for a Piada stick subscription, and we’re thrilled to finally be able to offer it,” Matt Harding, Piada’s senior vice president of culinary and menu innovation, said in a news release. “The Stickscription is a great value since it pays for itself after only one visit and provides subscribers with a delicious and satisfying side that can be enjoyed with their choice of entrée.”
The subscription will be redeemable at all of its over 50 locations, and subscribers can manage their subscription through their Piada account online or through its app.
To sign up for the subscription, visit mypiada.com/stickscription.