Piada Italian Street Food’s Mayfield Heights location is open at 6075 Mayfield Road in the former Bruegger’s Bagels location.
“Thank you for the very warm and genuine welcome,” an email from Piada Italian Street Food read. “Our Mayfield Heights restaurant is officially open and we can’t wait to invite you in.”
It specializes in hand-rolled piadas, salads and tossed pastas.
Hours are 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. The restaurant offers curbside pickup, grab-and-go shelves, dine in, window pick up, counter pick up and third-party delivery.
For a full menu, visit piada.com/menu/mayfield.