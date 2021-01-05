Dairy Foods Magazine has named Pierre’s Ice Cream Company’s Heroes Ice Cream Pints line one of 20 finalists for its “Best New Dairy Product of 2020” award.
The “Heroes Ice Cream Pints” release features three flavors: “Hearts for Heroes,” a black raspberry ice cream with raspberry-filled chocolate hearts; “Super Stars,” a vanilla ice cream with peanut butter filled chocolate stars and a peanut butter swirl; and “Virtual Hug,” a caramel ice cream with sea salt caramel truffles.
With each pint purchased, Pierre’s will donate $1 to local food programs and the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.
Fans can vote for Pierre’s Heroes Ice Cream Pints by visiting bit.ly/38wW6Ir.
Polling closes Jan. 18 and the winner will be announced Jan. 19.