Ohio Processors Inc., a manufacturer and distributor of dairy-related products, will acquire Pierre’s Ice Cream Co., a manufacturer and distributor of ice cream and other frozen desserts,the companies announced April 11.
Pierre’s is based in Cleveland and Ohio Processor’s Inc. is based in Columbus. It is a fourth-generation family-operated business and owned by the Smith family, which has been involved in the operation of food manufacturing and distribution companies since 1934.
Shelley Roth, president of Pierre’s, said in a news release that she was “pleased” to announce the transition.
“The philosophies of Ohio Processors and the Smith family align with our succession priorities as well as the values and directions we have cultivated over the years,” Roth said in the release. “The Smith family shares the same core values that have been instilled in the Pierre’s organization. They understand food manufacturing and distribution, and will be able to build upon the foundation that has already been created. They recognize the importance of supporting team members, creating high-quality products, and providing excellent customer service.”
Roth said in the release that the acquisition ensures the continuity of Pierre’s and serves as a succession plan for the company.
“One of the highest priorities in the succession plan was that any new owner would appreciate what has been built during the company’s 90-year history; particularly recognizing the accomplishments and contributions of Pierre’s experienced and dedicated team and the value we place in our relationships with customers, suppliers, and the community,” she said in the release.
The Pierre’s and Ohio Processors teams will continue to produce ice creams and frozen desserts, and provide delivery services from Pierre’s location at E. 65th St. and Euclid Avenue in Cleveland. The new owners anticipate retaining Pierre’s team members, the release said.
“We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of Pierre’s Ice Cream,” Doug Smith, president of Ohio Processors, said in the release. “Their products and employees will be welcome additions to Ohio Processors. We are excited to get to work and continue Shelley’s success with Pierre’s.”