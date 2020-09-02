In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pierre’s Ice Cream created a special line of ice cream pints to honor local heroes, defined by a press release as “those who put their own lives at risk for others, to every day family, friends, neighbors and strangers selflessly looking out for each other,” and to raise money for local food banks in the process.
The “Heroes Ice Cream Pints” release features three flavors: “Hearts for Heroes,” a black raspberry ice cream with raspberry-filled chocolate hearts; “Super Stars,” a vanilla ice cream with peanut butter filled chocolate stars and a peanut butter swirl; and “Virtual Hug,” a caramel ice cream with sea salt caramel truffles.
With each pint purchased, Pierre’s will donate $1 to local food programs and the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.
“The economic impact of the pandemic has led many to seek out food assistance programs as they work to provide for themselves and their families,” Kristin Warzocha, president and CEO of the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, said in the release. “Food banks everywhere are working tirelessly to meet this increased demand. Pierre’s Heroes Pints are a fun way to not only salute our heroes but to raise funds for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank and provide for our neighbors in need.”
The new flavors will retail for $4.99 and will be available in the following stores: Apples, Buehler’s, Dave’s Markets, Discount Drug Mart, D’Onofrio’s Food Center, Family Foods, Giant Eagle – Northeast Ohio, Heinen’s – Ohio/Illinois, IGA on Sentinel Square, Oberlin IGA, Rego’s Strongsville, Sanders Market, Sapell’s Bi-Rite, Schild’s IGA and Zagara’s Marketplace.
Pierre’s Ice Cream Company is headquartered in Cleveland.