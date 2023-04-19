Pierre’s Ice Cream Company, headquartered in Cleveland, recently launched two new lactose-free ice cream flavors – cookies and cream and mint chocolate chip.
The brand first launched its lactose-free options in 2012 with two flavors, vanilla and chocolate, according to a March 23 news release from the company. The line is geared toward customers who typically avoid ice cream due to being lactose intolerant, meaning their bodies can’t break down the natural sugars, or lactose, in dairy products.
Lactose ice creams by Pierre’s are packaged in the regular red containers, but include the words “lactose free” printed in a pattern along the rim, along with a “lactose free” badge to the right of the ice cream scoop on the front panel.
“Our lactose-free ice cream fans provided us with a lot of great feedback about the kind of fun flavors they would enjoy,” Matt Thornicroft, Pierre’s communications manager, said in the release. “We’re excited about the addition of these two classic and popular ice cream flavors, cookies and cream and mint chocolate chip, to our lactose-free assortment.”
According to its website, pierres.com, Pierre’s products are mostly sold in stores in Ohio, and in select areas of Michigan, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, along with Chicago and Bermuda.