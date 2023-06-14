Pierre’s Ice Cream Company customers can now enjoy a new flavor - banana cream pie.
Starting with a banana ice cream base, using real banana puree, the new flavor is blended with pie crust pieces and a graham cracker swirl. Customers can purchase the ice cream at most stores where Pierre’s ice cream is sold. It is packaged in Pierre’s red 1.5 quart containers.
“The graham cracker swirl and baked pie crust pieces provide the perfect complement to the Banana Ice Cream,” Matt Thornicroft, Pierre’s communications manager, said in a news release. “It’s one of those flavors that mixes together just the right amount of creaminess with the wonderful texture of pie pieces and graham cracker swirl.”