For Mother’s Day this year, Pinstripes will offer its Mother’s Day brunch on May 9.
All 13 locations of the restaurant will offer the special brunch menu, including new spring dishes like an egg white “mom-let,” steak and eggs, chicken and waffles and a smoked salmon flatbread. There will also be bottomless mimosas and signature Bloody Mary’s. The catering menu is also available for delivery. Orders can be placed at pinstripes.com.
Pinstripes was created by Dale Schwartz, a graduate of Hawken School in Chester Township and former member of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood and Taylor Road Synagogue in Cleveland Heights.
It has a local location at 111 Park Ave. at Pinecrest in Orange.