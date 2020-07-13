Pinstripes, a bowling and bocce concept by CEO and founder Dale Schwartz, is preparing to reopen its locations in mid-July. The reopening includes the location at Pinecrest in Orange.
According to an announcement posted to its website and signed by Schwartz, the concept will reopen with “a re-imagined dining and entertainment experience including curbside pickup, delivery and new menu items.”
The statement also said the delay in reopening can be credited to taking “considerable time to modify our operating guidelines to assure a safe and pleasant dining experience for all of our guests and team members.”
Schwartz graduated from Hawken School in Chester Township and is a former member of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood and Taylor Road Synagogue in Cleveland Heights.
Pinstripes, a Chicago-based brand, has 13 locations across Illinois, Minnesota, Texas, Kansas, Maryland and Washington, D.C. Proposed locations are in California, Florida, Georgia and Virginia.
The Pinecrest location is at 111 Park Ave.