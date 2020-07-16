Pinstripes, a bowling and bocce concept by CEO and founder Dale Schwartz, planned to reopen its locations July 17. The reopening includes the location at Pinecrest in Orange.
“We have beautiful patios for your outdoor enjoyment, spacious interiors for your dining comfort and boccee areas for your summertime fun,” the announcement read.
Schwartz graduated from Hawken School in Chester Township and is a former member of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood and Taylor Road Synagogue in Cleveland Heights.
Pinstripes, a Chicago-based brand, has 13 locations across Illinois, Minnesota, Texas, Kansas, Maryland and Washington, D.C. Proposed locations are in California, Florida, Georgia and Virginia.
The Pinecrest location is at 111 Park Ave.