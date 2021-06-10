Pinstripes will hold its Father’s Day grill feast brunch from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 20.
The brunch menu, priced at $29, features all-you-can-eat barbecue selections, including balsamic barbecue ribs, grilled corn on the cob, house-made mac and cheese, parmesan potato chips and fresh watermelon slices. Spring dishes, including the egg white omelet, steak and eggs, chicken and waffles and smoked salmon flatbread, will also be available. Bottomless mimosas and signature Bloody Mary’s will also be available to order.
Customers can also order from the restaurant’s catering menu to be delivered.
Additionally, Pinstripes is hosting its “Let’s Hear It For Dad” campaign, encouraging participants to share a picture and story depicting their favorite memory with their father. The most impressive story will win a free Father’s Day brunch celebration for six people on June 20. To join the campaign, snap a picture of your father, write 200 words or less on your favorite memory and submit it to pinstripes.com/fathers-day-giveaway. Submissions are open until June 6, with a winner to be announced on June 14.
To view the full brunch menu, make a reservation or order catering, visit pinstripes.com.