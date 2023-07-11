Pinstripes, a Northbrook, Ill.-based bowling and bocce concept, is planning to go public by the end of the year as the result of a SPAC deal with Banyan Acquisition Corp., a blank-check company formed to lead to a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase or reorganization.
Once public, the company’s ticker symbols on the New York Stock Exchange will be PNST for its common stock and PNST WS for its warrants. As part of the deal, CEO and Founder Dale Schwartz will continue to lead Pinstripes. Banyan is led by chairman Jerry Hyman and CEO Keith Jaffe.
Founded in 2007, Pinstripes now has 13 locations, including one at Pinecrest in Orange, which opened in 2018. Six more locations are currently under construction.
Schwartz told the Cleveland Jewish News that Pinstripes, as a concept, was inspired by the now-defunct Pepper Lanes, a bowling alley in Woodmere. Tapping into old-school ways of connecting, Pinstripes exists where past meets present, and eventually, future, he said.
“The vision, from day one, was to redefine entertainment dining in a unique and high-quality way, leading with phenomenal cuisine, but also to go back to the future, so to speak,” said Schwartz, a graduate of Hawken School in Chester Township, and former member of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood and Taylor Road Synagogue in Cleveland Heights. “The vision was also to let people reconnect in a quality way.”
Explaining that Pinstripes was created to be scalable, waiting 17 years to go public was a “methodical” choice, Schwartz said. Pinstripes was approached by Banyan, with Schwartz adding their experience and background in the hospitality food industry was “very attractive.”
“It gives an added perspective that they’ll bring to bear,” he said. “Their mindset is one of operators, not just pure financiers. This is just the next stage of our business, and we plan on doing this for another 20 to 30-plus years. This is a testament to our long-term vision, not a short-term financial vehicle.”
The transaction values the combined company at about $520 million per $10 share and includes a $20 million equity investment by Middleton Partners, a Chicago-based investment firm. Additionally, revenue for the 2024 calendar year is expected to be between $185 million and $195 million. Schwartz said the deal allows for added visibility and the “attractiveness” of a NYSE listing.
“The associated valuation north of $500 million also adds a level of credibility in financial discussions,” he said. “We’re still going to remain highly selective – and Pinecrest is a great example of that. We looked at 20 to 30 different sites across Cleveland before selecting Pinecrest, and there, we have a great site. So, additional capital will allow us to grow at a slightly faster rate while still being focused on having these phenomenal, iconic locations across the country.”
The deal also brings about the opportunity to bolster Pinstripes’ leadership team, with the hiring of a CFO and chief marketing officer on the horizon in anticipation of going public, Schwartz said.
But what is most exciting about going public is the flexibility that comes with that kind of backing, Schwartz said. Always seeking ways to innovate, he explained new creative technological overlays to its bowling and bocce are on the way, as well as new products to its menus.
“But most importantly, I want to say thank you to our guests,” Schwartz said. “We’ve hosted millions of celebrations, smiles and special moments with families, friends and businesses. The warmth and reception we’ve gotten is phenomenal. The story here is only going to get better. Pinstripes is like a fine red wine – it gets increasingly better as the wine ages. And that’s what we’re going to do.”