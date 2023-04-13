Pizza Cat, a pizza chain with dairy free, vegan, vegetarian, keto and gluten-free options, is preparing to open in the Greenmont building at 4262 Monticello Blvd. in South Euclid.
Pizza Cat’s intention to come to South Euclid was announced at a March 27 South Euclid City Council meeting by Michael Love, the city’s director of planning and development. The restaurant intends to take up the second floor of the building, which was last home to Inner Healing Ministries before it moved to Cleveland Heights.
Pizza Cat was slated to appear in front of the city’s architectural review board April 12 for its proposed exterior alternations and storefront renovations, as well as changes to the parking lot and landscaping. After, it was slated to appear in front of the planning commission April 13.
To learn more about Pizza Cat, visit pizzacat.com.