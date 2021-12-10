Pizzeria DiLauro in Bainbridge Township is adding a new concept to its business – The Lounge.
Adjacent to the pizza restaurant, The Lounge has plans to open sometime in 2022 and will eventually be home to a bar, televisions to air sports games, large pub tables for groups to enjoy, and a crafted cocktail menu and wine on tap. According to a Nov. 23 Facebook post by Pizzeria DiLauro, the bar will sit nine to 10 guests.
“Nothing swanky here, just a cool spot to hang, drink and eat good food,” the post read.
Pizzeria DiLauro is at 17800 Chilicothe Road in Bainbridge Township.