Pizzeria DiLauro in Bainbridge Township is adding a new concept to its business – The Lounge.

Adjacent to the pizza restaurant, The Lounge has plans to open sometime in 2022 and will eventually be home to a bar, televisions to air sports games, large pub tables for groups to enjoy, and a crafted cocktail menu and wine on tap. According to a Nov. 23 Facebook post by Pizzeria DiLauro, the bar will sit nine to 10 guests.

“Nothing swanky here, just a cool spot to hang, drink and eat good food,” the post read.

Pizzeria DiLauro is at 17800 Chilicothe Road in Bainbridge Township.

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get more feature stories from the CJN

Choose from our popular e-newsletters and get e-mail updates right to your inbox.

Recommended for you