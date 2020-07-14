Platform Beer Co. has temporarily closed its Cleveland and Columbus locations following a Cleveland employee testing positive for COVID-19. The employee also recently worked at the Columbus location, and reported the positive test on July 5.
In a statement posted on the company’s Facebook page, the closure also includes the Phunkenship location in Cleveland in an “abundance of caution due to the heightened risk of COVID-19 in the state.” But, delivery services will still be available in the Columbus and Cleveland markets. The company’s LOCOBA location in Cincinnati is still open for carry-out and delivery only.
“These temporary closures will allow us time to perform a thorough cleaning and sanitation of all of our locations,” the statement read. “All our taprooms have and will continue to follow all location government and health officials’ guidelines and precautions, and we can confirm that our food and beer have not been affected. We feel this is the best decision at this time to ensure safety of our guests and staff.”
No reopening date was announced as of July 7. Customers are asked to check the brand’s various social media accounts or website for updates.