Platform Beer Co., at 4125 Lorain Ave. in Cleveland, closed permanently.
Founded in 2014 and acquired by Anheuser-Busch in 2019, the space included its taproom, sour facility and taproom at Phunkenship. Its website, platformbeer.co, includes a statement from the company posted after its Feb. 22 closure.
“Our taprooms served as gathering places where beer lovers could celebrate pride in their community while joining us on our mission to brew the best beers in Ohio, and we loved every minute of it,” the statement read. “Moving forward, you’ll still be able to find your favorite Platform beers available for purchase at retail.”
A spokesperson told Scene Magazine that its commercial efforts will be focused on three beers – the Haze Jude IPA, the Odd Future Imperial IPA and the new Canalway IPA.
The website also notes that refunds for an upcoming event, Electric Company memberships or other questions can be directed to contact@platformbeerco.com.
Platform’s Columbus taproom also closed in 2021 after a mass staff walkout. Its Cincinnati location also recently closed.