Plum Market Kitchen, a Detroit-based chain of grocery stores that offer natural and organic products, will open in the former Constantino’s in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood’s Uptown district. Plans call for a January 2021 opening in the 12,000-square-foot space.
Announced by Case Western Reserve University in a July 1 news release, the partnership between the university, Plum Market and Bon Appetit Management Co. will bring an urban-market concept featuring all-natural, organic and locally sourced food, beverages and wellness items.
“The addition of Plum Market to the Uptown retail district brings an innovative, health-conscious grocery and dining operation to serve the university’s faculty, staff and students as well as the University Circle community,” Richard Jamieson, vice president for campus services at CWRU, said in the release. “This new operation, made possible through our strong partnership with Bon Appetit, will provide an excellent dining venue while meeting the vital grocery needs of area shoppers.”
CWRU is the lease holder of the property.
Plum Market will be at 11473 Euclid Ave. Constantino’s closed in late April.