Bon Appetit Management Co., Plum Market and Case Western Reserve University opened the doors of Plum Market Kitchen on March 11 at 11473 Euclid Ave. in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood’s Uptown district.
The 12,000-square-foot urban market features all natural, organic and locally sourced food, beverage and wellness items.
“The addition of Plum Market Kitchen to the Uptown retail district brings an innovative, health-conscious grocery and dining operation to serve the university’s faculty, staff and students as well as the University Circle community,” Richard Jamieson, vice president for campus services at CWRU, said in a news release. “This new operation, made possible through our strong partnership with Bon Appétit, will provide an excellent dining venue while meeting the vital grocery needs of area shoppers.”
There is also a full service coffee bar on-site, as well as grab-and-go food including hot meals, fresh salads, fresh sushi, soups and made-to-order sandwiches. All menu items are made on site.
Hours are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays; and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. CWRU students can use their meal plans, and faculty can use CWRU CaseCharge or CaseCash at Plum Market Kitchen.
Plum Market is based in Detroit.