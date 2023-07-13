Ponyboy’s Kitchen + Bar, previously announced to have its last day of service June 17, reopened under the same ownership and name on June 27.

Located at 506 E. Washington St. in Chagrin Falls, a since-deleted post on its Facebook page in early June shared that after its last day of service, the space would be re-branded as a new concept called Rockfish Oyster Bar.

A June 18 post shared that the restaurant ended up closing from June 18 to June 26 to give “the best staff a week off,” returning to service on June 27. In a comment replying to a customer asking what happened, the restaurant responded, “sometimes life just throws a curveball.”

Ponyboy’s name is inspired by the 1980s movie “The Outsiders,” and is owned by chef Ryan Scanlon.

The restaurant is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and is closed on Sundays and Mondays.

