Ponyboys Kitchen + Bar will have its last day of service on June 17.
Located at 506 E. Washington St. in Chagrin Falls, the restaurant shared on its Facebook page that chef Michael Grieve’s new concept, Rockfish Oyster Bar, will take its place.
“After a (two) year apprenticeship at the world class Anchor Oyster Bar in San Francisco, chef Michael was inspired to bring his knowledge and experience back to his hometown of Cleveland, and 506 E. Washington (St.) is the perfect spot,” the post read. “Thank you to all that supported Ponyboys Kitchen + Bar. We are forever grateful.”
All unused giftcards will be accepted at Rockfish upon opening.
For Ponyboys hours of operations and menu up to its closure, visit ponyboyskitchen.com.