Ponyboys Mod Mex, which categorizes itself as an elevated take on Mexican street food, is gearing up for a December opening in the former Violante’s Restaurant space, 506 E. Washington St. in South Russell.
Headed by Ryan Scanlon, former director of culinary for Chef Art Pour Restaurant Group, and Christian Kalinyak, former director of design for Chef Art Pour Restaurant Group, Ponyboys will be able to seat 60 customers, including a 15-seat bar. A patio is planned for the spring, and will add 20 to 25 seats.
