As part of a May 28 Beachwood Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, Goldberg Companies is looking to rezone 5.16 acres of land located on the northeast corner of Chagrin Boulevard and Fire Station Drive, where the former Fire Station No. 2 sits.
The meeting was held via Zoom due to the pandemic.
According to meeting minutes, Goldberg Companies is looking to create a food truck part on a portion of the site, which also includes an adjacent office building and vacant land facing Chagrin Boulevard.
The minutes indicated should the rezoning be approved, Goldberg Companies would need to submit a new request for site development plan approvals for the intended uses.
The plot is at 24619 Chagrin Blvd. in Beachwood.