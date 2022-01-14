Primoz Pizza, a locally owned and operated pizza restaurant that serves pizza, wings and more, plans to expand its Cleveland-area footprint with two new east side locations set to open early this year.
After opening two locations in 2021, the chain has plans to open at 13890 Cedar Road in University Heights and at 5867 Mayfield Road in Mayfield Heights. The spaces, which have a projected opening of March, brings Primoz Pizza to six locations in Northeast Ohio. Owned by Joseph Jordan, the original space is at 3790 W. 117th St. on Cleveland’s west side. The other locations are in Mentor, Lakewood and Parma.
Primoz Pizza offers 24 wing flavors, a vegan menu and over 40 specialty pizzas. With the new locations, there are also plans to add seafood toppings to the menu. Customers can also build their own pies.
For more information, visit primozpizza.com.