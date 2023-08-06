Ken Stewart’s Grille at 1970 W. Market St. in Akron has a new menu – proper attire.
According to its website, the restaurant will enforce a strict upscale dress code.
“We do not allow beachwear, gym attire including sweatpants, sweatshirts or hoodies,” the website stated. “Athletic apparel, jerseys, hats, beanies, bandanas, ball caps, oversized or baggy clothing, tank tops and sleeveless shirts are prohibited. No excessively revealing clothing will be allowed. Clothing emitting offensive odors is not permitted to be worn anywhere on the property.”
Management reserves the right to refuse service to patrons who are inappropriately dressed regardless of the reservation status, the website stated.