Pub Frato

Pub Frato, located at 7548 Fredle Drive in Concord Township, is opening in Chagrin Falls in the former Grove Hill location, which closed in 2018.

With a projected late-spring opening, the gastro pub offers items like soft pretzels, truffle fries, poutine, stuffed peppers, short rib pierogies, pub burgers, buffalo chicken sandwiches, tacos and Beyond Burgers, which features a plant-based patty. An onsite chef will work with company chef Maggie Demko to prepare the menu.

By opening, there will be space for 150 guests at high-tops, low-tops and the bar.

Pub Frato will be at 25 Pleasant Drive.

