Pulpo Beer Co., Ohio’s first Latin-owned brewery, will open a taproom and restaurant this summer in the former B Spot Burgers space at Crocker Park in Westlake.
First launched in 2020, founder Juan Vergara and his team took over the now-closed Brim Kitchen and Brewery space in Willoughby and created a dual-concept restaurant with Hola Tacos on one floor and Barroco Arepa Bar on another. Soon after, he launched Pulpo Beer Co. in the same building in Willoughby.
“We are excited to announce that this summer we will be opening our new taproom and restaurant in the beautiful @crockerpark shopping district,” read a Pulpo Beer Co. Facebook post announcing the project. “Westsiders will now have a taproom and pub from Ohio’s first Latin Brewery right on their doorstep.”
The new taproom and restaurant will be housed in a 4,000-square-feet space.
Vergara also owns Barroco at Crocker Park.
B Spot at Crocker Park closed in November 2020, along with the Strongsville location. The remaining location at Eton Chagrin Boulevard in Woodmere closed in May 2021, and transitioned into another celebrity chef Michael Symon concept, Mabel’s BBQ, which opened March 25.