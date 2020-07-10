Flats East Bank’s Punch Bowl Social will reopen July 13 after being closed for almost four months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is the first step on our path to reopening across the country,” Robert Thompson, founder and CEO of Punch Bowl Social, said in a news release. “This brand has always been about bringing people together and creating social connections. We need that now more than ever, and with our expansive, open floor plans we can do that in a way that will make people feel, for a moment, a renormalization of life.”
According to the release, there will be significant changes to how Punch Bowl operates once it reopens. Some of the changes include employees wearing masks, new cleaning measures, hand sanitizer stations, modified floor plans to accommodate social distancing procedures, paperless menus and a touchless payment system.
Punch Bowl Social is at 1086 W. 11th St. in Cleveland.