Partners Carl Quagliata and Zach Ladner recently took possession of the former Nora space in Cleveland’s Little Italy neighborhood in November, with plans to open a steakhouse in the space at 2181 Murray Hill Road.
In addition to Giovanni’s Ristorante in Beachwood, the pair also own Smokin’ Q’s BBQ and The Village Butcher in Mayfield Heights, and the recently opened Paloma in Shaker Heights. The 42-seat Little Italy restaurant will primarily serve steak and chops, but will also offer some seafood and pasta dishes. It may have some Italian influences given the location, according to Cleveland Scene.
An opening is expected for spring or summer of this year.