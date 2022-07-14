Two businesses opened June 10 at Mayfield Heights Town Center.
Raising Cane’s at 5880 Mayfield Road offers white meat chicken strips, marinated, hand-battered and cooked to order. Customers can dip the chicken in a secret sauce, as well as order crinkle cut fries, coleslaw, Texas toast, sweat tea and lemonade. Hours are from 10 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Customers can order through its mobile app, takeout, dine-in, double drive-thru and on its patio. This is the 14th Raising Cane’s in Cleveland and the 48th in the state.
Crumbl Cookies at 1241 SOM Center Road offers cookies that change weekly, but the milk chocolate chip cookie will always be available as the company’s first cookie. First slated to open in late April, the location is owned by Andrew Fonda, who also opened a Mentor location. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays, and closed on Sundays to ready the menu each week.