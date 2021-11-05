Mason’s Creamery is offering its ramen menu again at 4401 Bridge Ave. in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood.
Running its ramen season until late April, 2022, owners Jesse Mason and Helen Qin have hosted ramen pop-ups since opening the ice cream parlor in 2014. The menu features ramen with an array of broths, including chicken and vegetarian. Customers can enjoy some soft-serve ice cream offerings, including vegan flavors.
Ordering options include calling ahead, online, in person and delivery.
For more information, visit masonscreamery.com or call 216-762-1095 to order in advance.