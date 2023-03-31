Basic Brisket with Root Vegetables

Meat/Dairy Meat
Time > 60 Minutes
Difficulty: Easy
Health and Allergies Sugar-Free, Low-Carb
A good (and substantially cheaper) substitute for first-cut brisket is a cut often labeled “top of the rib roast.” It should look similar to a first-cut brisket (flat and thin) and if you’re unsure, check with your butcher, since many butchers label cuts differently.
Ingredients
2.5 pounds first-cut brisket
1 tbsp. kosher salt
1 tbsp. paprika
1 tsp. ground black pepper
2 tsp. garlic powder
2 onions
4 carrots
2 parsnips
4 celery stalks
1 turnip
1½ cups vegetable broth
1½ cups dry red wine
Directions
Preheat the oven to 450°F.
In a small bowl combine the salt, paprika, pepper and garlic powder.
Pat the meat dry and cover on all sides with the spice mixture.
Peel and dice all the vegetables.
Place ¾ of the vegetables in a deep baking dish. Place the meat on top, followed by the remaining vegetables, and bake, uncovered, at 450°F for 30 minutes.
Remove pan from the oven and add the wine and broth. Turn the oven down to 250°F. Cover the pan tightly, and return to the oven for 4-5 hours, until a fork goes into the meat with virtually no resistance. (If you remember, halfway through the cooking, take the pan out and turn the roast over, then return to the oven).
Refrigerate overnight, then slice thinly against the grain and return to the pan. Reheat with the vegetables/sauce.
Yields: approximately 20 slices