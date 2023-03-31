Crustless Roasted Red Pepper Quiche

Meat/Dairy Dairy
Time 30-60 Minutes
Difficulty: Easy
Health qnd Allergies Vegetarian, Low-Carb, Gluten-Free
These really take under 10 minutes to make and if you have pretty little cupcake papers, use them. I love these little muffin tins because there is no clean up and they look divine. If you would rather make a large quiche, use the standard round pan or tin and this recipe might even make 2 of them.
Yields: 12 mini quiches.
Ingredients
3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
2 red bell peppers, sliced
1 chili pepper, chopped, seeds removed for less heat
2 purple onions, sliced
2 cups milk
2 cups Gouda cheese, grated
1 cup Parmesan cheese, grated
1 teaspoon salt, pink Himalayan
½ cup fresh basil, chopped
6 eggs
Directions
Preheat the oven to 325°F.
Prepare a saute pan on high heat. Add the olive oil and get hot. Add the peppers and onions and saute for 5 minutes, mixing periodically.
Place in large bowl with the rest of the ingredients and mix well.
Place muffin cups on a sheet pan with parchment paper. Drizzle oil or spray the muffin cups. Using a large spoon, put the mixture evenly into the cups.
Bake for 30-35 minutes.