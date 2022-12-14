Ingredients:
• 1 roll refrigerated pie crust (like Pillsbury Pie Crusts)
• 1/2 cup Mighty Sesame organic tahini
• 4 oz. finely chopped milk chocolate, or dark chocolate if you prefer less sweetness
• Toasted sesame seeds
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 375°F and line a cookie sheet with parchment paper.
2. Unroll pie crust on a cutting board and squeeze about ½ cup of Mighty Sesame tahini throughout. Sprinkle evenly with chopped chocolate. Cut into 16 even slices with a large chef knife.
3. Roll up each triangle tightly starting at the outer edge toward the center point and sprinkle each with sesame seeds
4. Place rugelach on baking sheet and bake for 12 to 15 minutes until just starting to brown. Note that some chocolate may leak out – this is completely normal.
5. Allow to cool on a cookie rack and serve.
Makes 16 cookies.